U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Simpson, act in a play at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. The play was a medium for people to experience the difficult subject of self harm and sympathize with those who witness the play. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|09.07.2023
|09.08.2023 07:44
|8009513
|230907-F-JM042-1175
|3687x2946
|3.87 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|5
|1
IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB
