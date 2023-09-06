Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB [Image 2 of 2]

    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Simpson, act in a play at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. The play was a medium for people to experience the difficult subject of self harm and sympathize with those who witness the play. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:44
    Photo ID: 8009513
    VIRIN: 230907-F-JM042-1175
    Resolution: 3687x2946
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRO
    Suicide Awareness Month
    The Air Force We Need
    People Always
    Integrated Resiliency Office

