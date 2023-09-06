IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Simpson, act in a play at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. The play was a medium for people to experience the difficult subject of self harm and sympathize with those who witness the play. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

Date Taken: 09.07.2023
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE