IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month

Russel Jordan, an U.S. Army Substance Abuse Program and Risk Reduction Program manager, talks to the audience about a suicide awareness play at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. The play, titled “Second Chance”, is used to represent real world scenarios where recognizing the signs of potential suicide could save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

