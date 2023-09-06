Clayton Harrison, Adolescents Support and Counseling Services contractor, acts in a play at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen acted in multiple showings of the play, “Second Chance,” to raise awareness for suicide and other mental health struggles in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 07:55
|Photo ID:
|8009525
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-TC518-1064
|Resolution:
|5568x3489
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT