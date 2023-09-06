IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and Clayton Harrison, U.S. Army Adolescence Support and Counseling Services contractor, perform in a National Suicide Prevention Month play at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. Allen and Harrison played a married couple in a play named ‘Second Chances’ where Harrisons character suffered with thoughts of self harm and was designed to help the audience understand the warning signs of suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

