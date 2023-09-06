Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB [Image 1 of 2]

    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and Clayton Harrison, U.S. Army Adolescence Support and Counseling Services contractor, perform in a National Suicide Prevention Month play at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. Allen and Harrison played a married couple in a play named ‘Second Chances’ where Harrisons character suffered with thoughts of self harm and was designed to help the audience understand the warning signs of suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:45
    VIRIN: 230907-F-JM042-1001
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRO
    Suicide Awareness
    The Air Force We Need
    Integrated Resiliency Office

