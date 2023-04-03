39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team HQs deploys to Germany

Photo By John Oldham | NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Col. Chad Bridges, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more Photo By John Oldham | NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Col. Chad Bridges, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander, addresses Guardsmen, their loved ones, and dignitaries at the departure ceremony. More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson April 4, 2023, and will make their way to Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces. see less | View Image Page

More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed April 4, 2023, for mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas. Afterwards, brigade members will deploy to Grafenwoehr, Germany for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.



Members of the 39th IBCT will assume command of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine at Grafenwoehr, Germany, to mentor and advise the Ukrainian armed forces and enable combat training center capability and capacity to help the Ukrainians better defend their country from aggression.



“This mission is vital to help deter aggression in Europe,” said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “These Arkansans will execute their mission with great professionalism, and will no doubt have a strategic impact on the outcome of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. They are well led, well trained, and they will make Arkansas proud.”



JMTG-U is a rotational mobilization under the operational command authority of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and 7th Army Training Command.



“We are eager and privileged to contribute to the Ukrainian armed forces’ capability,” said Col. Chad Bridges, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander. “Our Soldiers are committed to doing all they can to make maximum impact to this important mission. Additionally, we thank our families and employers. We are grateful for their sacrifice and support that enables us to serve our nation during this critical time.”