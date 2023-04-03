Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team HQs deploys to Germany

    39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Col. Chad Bridges, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Story by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed April 4, 2023, for mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas. Afterwards, brigade members will deploy to Grafenwoehr, Germany for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.

    Members of the 39th IBCT will assume command of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine at Grafenwoehr, Germany, to mentor and advise the Ukrainian armed forces and enable combat training center capability and capacity to help the Ukrainians better defend their country from aggression.
     
    “This mission is vital to help deter aggression in Europe,” said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “These Arkansans will execute their mission with great professionalism, and will no doubt have a strategic impact on the outcome of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. They are well led, well trained, and they will make Arkansas proud.”
     
    JMTG-U is a rotational mobilization under the operational command authority of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and 7th Army Training Command.
     
    “We are eager and privileged to contribute to the Ukrainian armed forces’ capability,” said Col. Chad Bridges, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander. “Our Soldiers are committed to doing all they can to make maximum impact to this important mission. Additionally, we thank our families and employers. We are grateful for their sacrifice and support that enables us to serve our nation during this critical time.”

