NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sgt. Israel Sanchez holds his daughter, Azimuth, and son, Rory, before participating in a departure ceremony. More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson April 4, 2023, and will make their way to Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 14:34 Photo ID: 7724041 VIRIN: 230404-Z-NY349-0020 Resolution: 4687x4696 Size: 11.75 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces [Image 4 of 4], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.