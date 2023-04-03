Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces [Image 2 of 4]

    39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sgt. Israel Sanchez holds his daughter, Azimuth, and son, Rory, before participating in a departure ceremony. More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson April 4, 2023, and will make their way to Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.

