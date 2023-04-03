39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soldier's bags are packed and are ready to be loaded on busses for tranport to Bill and HIllary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, Ark. More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson April 4, 2023, and will make their way to Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.
|04.04.2023
|04.05.2023 14:34
|7724040
|230404-Z-NY349-0011
|4912x5473
|12.87 MB
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|6
|1
39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team HQs deploys to Germany
