39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spc. Candace Austin holds her Goddaughter, Gracelyn Kirkpatrick, before saying her final farewells and boarding a bus. More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson April 4, 2023, and will make their way to Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.

