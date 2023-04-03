NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Col. Chad Bridges, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander, addresses Guardsmen, their loved ones, and dignitaries at the departure ceremony. More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson April 4, 2023, and will make their way to Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 14:26 Photo ID: 7724036 VIRIN: 230404-Z-NY349-0088 Resolution: 4833x3956 Size: 10.41 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces, by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.