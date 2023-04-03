NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Guardsmen stand at parade rest during a portion of the 30-minute departure ceremony before spending a few last minutes with loved ones. More than 160 Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson April 4, 2023, and will make their way to Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year-long mission training Ukrainian armed forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 14:34 Photo ID: 7724042 VIRIN: 230404-Z-NY349-0066 Resolution: 6837x4229 Size: 17.64 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th IBCT deploys to Germany to train Ukrainian armed forces [Image 4 of 4], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.