USS Carl Vinson Conducts Change of Homeport

BREMERTON, WASH. - The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departed Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 23, to commence sea trials as the final phase in completing a 17-month docking planned incremental availability (DPIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.



Upon the conclusion of DPIA, which began Feb. 28, 2019, Vinson returned to the fleet to begin her operational training cycle.



The DPIA included a complete restoration and system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightening II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities, as well as upgrades to combat systems, electrical systems, and crew living spaces, and maintenance on the ship’s hull, rudders, and shafts. Vinson has the speed, agility and maneuverability to travel more than 5,000 nautical miles in less than seven days and arrive on station ready to fight.



“I am proud of all of the hard work and dedication shown by the entire crew throughout the DPIA - and particularly with the added challenges we faced during this pandemic,” said Capt. Matthew Paradise, Vinson’s commanding officer and a native of Tacoma, Washington. “Also, a huge thank you to our family and friends; because our success was, in large part, due to their unwavering support. We just couldn’t have done this without them.”



Prior to departing Bremerton, Vinson conducted extensive COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure the health and safety of the crew while at sea, and to prevent potential spread to their families and the community upon their return to port. Those measures included: restriction of movement for all personnel for 14 days prior to embarking the ship, mandatory face coverings, continued cleaning and disinfecting throughout common areas, routine COVID-19 testing, and social distancing.



Upon completion of sea trials and underway training, Vinson will shift its homeport from Bremerton to San Diego.



To learn more about Vinson, visit www.carlvinson.navy.mil and www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70.



