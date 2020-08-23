USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport

200823-N-OL781-1020 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Seaman Nathalia Perez, a native of San Luis Obispo, Calif., operates a sound powered telephone in the foc’sle of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a sea and anchor evolution. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ellen E. Sharkey/Released)

