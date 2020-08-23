USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport

200823-N-RB149-1130 BREMERTON, Wash. (August 23, 2020) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) stand at parade rest while manning the rails on the flight deck of the ship. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Nicholas Carter/Released)

