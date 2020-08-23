Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Huntington 

    USS Carl Vinson

    200823-N-CR202-1105 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) raise the national ensign prior to the ship getting underway. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 14:00
    VIRIN: 200823-N-CR202-1105
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson Conducts Change of Homeport

    TAGS

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    change of homeport
    Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton

