200823-N-OL781-1069 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) pull on a mooring line in the foc’sle of the ship during a sea and anchor evolution. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ellen E. Sharkey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 14:22 Photo ID: 6324994 VIRIN: 200823-N-OL781-1069 Resolution: 3000x1832 Size: 704.04 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ellen Sharkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.