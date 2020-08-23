USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport

200823-N-SS900-1017 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Pate, a native of Los Angeles, renders a salute on the flight deck of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron T. Smith/Released)
USS Carl Vinson Conducts Change of Homeport
