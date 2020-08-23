200823-N-SS900-1179 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Pete Williams, a native of Phoenix, stands at parade rest while manning the rails on the flight deck of the ship. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron T. Smith/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 14:19 Photo ID: 6324996 VIRIN: 200823-N-SS900-1179 Resolution: 5401x3301 Size: 1.39 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Change of Homeport [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.