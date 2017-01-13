Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Molly A. Sonnier (IW)



SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) –Rear Adm. Cathal S. O’Connor relieved Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion as Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 (ESG-3) during a change of command ceremony held on amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while pierside at Naval Base San Diego, January 13.



Fillion assumed command of ESG-3 in June 2015, and upon his departure will report to United States Strategic Command as J3, Director of Global Operations.



Vice Adm. Nora W. Tyson, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, served as the guest speaker for the event. Tyson presented Fillion with a Legion of Merit as an end of tour award, recognizing him for his exceptional service to the United States Navy.



“In his role as ESG-3, “Dano” has made a lasting impact to the fleet,” said Tyson. “The highest levels of leadership in our nation have depended time after time on this strike group to do our nation’s bidding. We have been extremely fortunate to have him, and I look forward to seeing how Rear Admiral O’Connor will continue that legacy,” said Tyson.



As commander, ESG-3, Fillion prepared all amphibious units for operations within 3rd Fleet and for deployments worldwide.



He was responsible for the successful execution of Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pre-deployment training cycles and the on-time deployment and demonstrated operational readiness of USS Essex (LHD 2), USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and America ARGs.



FIllion directed the planning and execution of Amphibious Squadron/MEU Integration Exercises as well as Composite Unit Training Exercises and Certification Exercises, which comprise the integrated phase of training for deploying ARGs and MEUs.



The guidance that he and his cadre of Senior Officer Observation Team members provided during these exercises ensured their successful completion, and resulted in a 50% increase in observed evolutions and increased scores in all warfare areas for all deploying ready groups.



In addition, FIllion was the driving force to ensure ARGs conduct Rolling Airframe Missile test shoots prior to deployment, as part of the Fleet Response Training Plan.



Due in large part to his leadership, nine ships, three MEUs, and numerous Naval Support Elements deployed to the 5th and 7th fleet areas of responsibility on time and fully trained.



He reflected on his time at ESG-3 while thanking his peers and the men and women of the U.S. Navy.



“It has been the greatest honor to have the opportunity to lead the world’s largest strike group and work side by side with the men and women of ESG-3 and the Marines of I MEF,” said Fillion. “Their magnitude of respect and devoted work ethic speaks volumes as to who they are as people. What this strike group has accomplished together as a blue/green team is astonishing, and I’m grateful to have been part of it.”



O’Connor's most recent assignment was Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Resources, and Plans, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6TH Fleet.



As a surface warfare officer, he commanded Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11/Task Group 76.4 in Sasebo, Japan and USS Rushmore (LSD 47) in San Diego, California. PHIBRON-11 Sailors made three amphibious ready group and four single ship deployments to the Western Pacific, executed three operations, and conducted 21 exercises and engagements. Rushmore’s crew deployed to the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Gulf and earned 17 awards for excellence.



“I am honored to have the privilege to command ESG-3,” said O’Connor. “Admiral Fillion has superbly led this strike group for the past 18 months. He and his team have prepared each ARG-MEU to execute combat operations overseas when and where our nation has called upon them. I am humbled to relieve him and assume command of the largest strike group in the U.S. Navy.”



ESG-3 comprises three amphibious squadrons, eight naval support elements and 13 amphibious warships comprised of more than 13,500 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. The mission of ESG-3 is to serve as the command element for Marine expeditionary-brigade level expeditionary operations as commander of an amphibious task force.



For more news from Expeditionary Strike Group 3, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/esg3/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 15:05 Story ID: 220328 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, by Molly Sonnier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.