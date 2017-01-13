(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ESG-3 Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    ESG-3 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Molly Sonnier 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    170113-N-BU440-034 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, and Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion cut the ceremonial cake during the change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the ceremony, Fillion relinquished command of ESG-3 to O’Connor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Molly A. Sonnier/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:27
    Photo ID: 3098616
    VIRIN: 170113-N-BU440-034
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 885.6 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESG-3 Change of Command [Image 1 of 3], by Molly Sonnier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    COC
    Change of Command
    ESG3
    Expeditionary Strike Group 3
    LHA 6
    USS America

