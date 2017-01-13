ESG-3 Change of Command

170113-N-BU440-034 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, and Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion cut the ceremonial cake during the change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the ceremony, Fillion relinquished command of ESG-3 to O’Connor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Molly A. Sonnier/Released)

