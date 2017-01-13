170113-N-LD343-0003 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion salutes as he is relieved by Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Demetrius Kennon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 20:49
|Photo ID:
|3098699
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-LD343-0003
|Resolution:
|3000x2067
|Size:
|975.45 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESG 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
