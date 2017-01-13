ESG-3 Change of Command Ceremony

170113-N-LD343-0003 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion salutes as he is relieved by Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Demetrius Kennon/Released)

