ESG-3 Change of Command

170113-N-AC237-010 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, gives a speech during the change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the ceremony, Fillion relinquished command of ESG-3 to Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Wooddy/Released)

