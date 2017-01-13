170113-N-BU440-006 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Sailors and Marines Parade the Colors during the Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion relinquished command of ESG-3 to Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Molly A. Sonnier/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:27 Photo ID: 3098611 VIRIN: 170113-N-BU440-006 Resolution: 3296x2397 Size: 931.92 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESG-3 Change of Command [Image 1 of 3], by Molly Sonnier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.