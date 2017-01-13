170113-N-AC237-0115 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) The official party salutes as Strike Group Commander’s flag is hauled down during the Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion relinquished command of ESG-3 to Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Wooddy/Released)

