    ESG-3 Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    ESG-3 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Molly Sonnier 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    170113-N-AC237-0115 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) The official party salutes as Strike Group Commander’s flag is hauled down during the Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion relinquished command of ESG-3 to Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Wooddy/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 20:48
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESG-3 Change of Command [Image 1 of 6], by Molly Sonnier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    san diego
    coc
    amphibious assault ship
    expeditionary strike group
    esg 3
    people
    sailors
    u.s. navy
    change of command
    lha 6
    uss america
    nbsd

