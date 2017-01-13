170113-N-AC237-0115 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) The official party salutes as Strike Group Commander’s flag is hauled down during the Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Daniel H. Fillion relinquished command of ESG-3 to Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Wooddy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 20:48
|Photo ID:
|3098707
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-AC237-0115
|Resolution:
|3432x2416
|Size:
|824.37 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESG-3 Change of Command [Image 1 of 6], by Molly Sonnier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
