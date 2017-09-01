(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

    Photo By Cpl. Alexander Mitchell | Lance Cpl. Beau Hopkins, a rifleman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force...... read more read more

    CAMP MOKEKOU, GABON

    01.09.2017

    Story by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    Camp Mokekou, Gabon – Gabonese Armed Forces worked together with U.S. Marines during a training exercise at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, 10 Nov. – 9 Dec., 2016.

    The U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response – Africa partnered with Gabonese Armed Forces soldiers as well as Gabonese Agency for National Parks during the exercise focused on patrolling techniques, mission planning and combat marksmanship.

    “The Gabonese are working to cut down on poaching being conducted in the national parks, as well as trafficking of illicit goods and narcotics,” said 1st Lt. Conor Campbell, a theater security cooperation team leader.

    By conducting training together, both nations’ increase their ability to work together and prevent illegal activities in the region. By learning from each other and developing individual skills, the training will have an immediate effect in ongoing operations.

    “The majority of the missions will be held in Minkebe, helping the park rangers,” said Lt. Germain Oleri Owane, a Gabonese Light Aviation solider. “We can also apply these techniques to other areas of the military. We get better every time the Marines come to Gabon.”

    Previous iterations in Gabon have conducted similar training; however, this iteration specifically focused on developing a strong core of instructors, able to pass training techniques to other Gabonese soldiers.

    “This training team is slightly larger, with a focus on developing a cadre of trainers for the Gabonese military,” said Campbell. “The junior Gabonese soldiers were given an opportunity to instruct while under the supervision of US Marine, who acted as a knowledge backstop, and to answer any questions.”

    Training together strengthens the bond developed during the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

    “It helps build interpersonal relationships between members of the military, which is huge,” said Owane. “It is good to share our culture with each other. I think it helps build a better relationship between Gabon and the US.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 03:16
    Story ID: 219581
    Location: CAMP MOKEKOU, GA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity, by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Africa
    Italy
    Gabon
    Leadership
    Leader
    USMC
    Naval Air Station
    Sigonella
    TSC
    United States Marine Corps
    Advanced Training
    Sicily
    Regiment
    Division
    2nd
    AK
    Graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Infantry
    U.S. Marines
    Partnership
    Mission
    Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 2
    SPMAGTF
    Theater Security Cooperation
    CLB-2
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    Devil Dog
    Crisis Response
    LCE
    Partner Nation
    47
    81
    Type
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    SPAMAGTF-CR-AF LCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT