Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

1st Lt. Conor Campbell, a theater security cooperation team leader with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, discusses training with Col. Daniel Greenwood, the commanding officer of SPMAGTF-CR-AF at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, Dec. 1, 2016. Marines trained together with the Gabonese Agency for National Parks and Gabonese Armed Forces to help combat illicit trafficking in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/released)

