Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Madison, a rifleman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, watches Gabonese Armed Forces soldiers fire their weapons at paper targets during a range at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, Nov. 24, 2016. Marines trained together with the Gabonese Agency for National Parks and Gabonese Armed Forces to help combat illicit trafficking in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/released)

