Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

Cpl. Austin D’Antonio, a fire team leader with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, fires an AK-47 at a paper target during a range at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, Nov. 24, 2016. Marines trained together with the Gabonese Agency for National Parks and Gabonese Armed Forces to help combat illicit trafficking in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/released)

