Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, pose for a group photo with Gabonese Armed Forces soldiers after a graduation ceremony at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, Dec. 8, 2016. Marines taught classes and trained with the Gabonese Agency for National Parks and Gabonese Armed Forces to help combat illicit trafficking in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/released)

