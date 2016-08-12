Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, pose for a group photo with Gabonese Armed Forces soldiers after a graduation ceremony at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, Dec. 8, 2016. Marines taught classes and trained with the Gabonese Agency for National Parks and Gabonese Armed Forces to help combat illicit trafficking in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 03:17
|Photo ID:
|3089776
|VIRIN:
|161208-M-ZZ999-920
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MOKEKOU, GA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
LEAVE A COMMENT