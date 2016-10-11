Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

Sgt. Casey Mansfield and Lance Cpl. Adam Little, riflemen with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, teach a detainee handling class to the Gabonese Armed Forces at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, Nov. 10, 2016. Marines trained together with the Gabonese Agency for National Parks and Gabonese Armed Forces to help combat illicit trafficking in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/released)

