(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity [Image 4 of 12]

    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

    CAMP MOKEKOU, FALKLAND ISLANDS (MALVINAS)

    11.24.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    Lance Cpl. Beau Hopkins, a rifleman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, watches a Gabonese Armed Forces soldier fire his AK-47 at a paper target during a range at Camp Mokekou, Gabon, Nov. 24, 2016. Marines trained together with the Gabonese Agency for National Parks and Gabonese Armed Forces to help combat illicit trafficking in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 03:18
    Photo ID: 3089768
    VIRIN: 161124-M-ZZ999-678
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.7 MB
    Location: CAMP MOKEKOU, FK
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity
    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gabon, U.S. train to fight illicit activity

    TAGS

    Marine
    Africa
    Italy
    Gabon
    Leadership
    Leader
    USMC
    Naval Air Station
    Sigonella
    TSC
    United States Marine Corps
    Advanced Training
    Sicily
    Regiment
    Division
    2nd
    AK
    Graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Infantry
    U.S. Marines
    Partnership
    Mission
    Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 2
    SPMAGTF
    Theater Security Cooperation
    CLB-2
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    Devil Dog
    Crisis Response
    LCE
    Partner Nation
    47
    81
    Type
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    SPAMAGTF-CR-AF LCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT