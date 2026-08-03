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    DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport [Image 5 of 6]

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    DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gloria Yaport, command sergeant major of Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, prepares to take charge of the battalion formation, July 31, 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB held a ceremony to welcome Yaport, its new command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 00:49
    Photo ID: 9853323
    VIRIN: 260731-A-BF020-1005
    Resolution: 4998x3332
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport
    DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport
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    DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport
    DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport
    DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport

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