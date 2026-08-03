DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Widener, commander of Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gloria Yaport, command sergeant major of DSTB, salute the colors of the U.S. and the Republic of Korea, July 31, 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB held a ceremony to welcome Yaport, its new command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)