U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gloria Yaport, command sergeant major of Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, holds the battalion guidon, July 31, 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB held a ceremony to welcome Yaport, its new command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9853321
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-BF020-1003
|Resolution:
|6086x3771
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.