Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, take part in an assumption of responsibility ceremony, July 31, 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB held a ceremony to welcome Yaport, its new command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9853322
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-BF020-1004
|Resolution:
|5237x3491
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.