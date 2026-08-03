DSTB Assumption of Responsibility by CSM Gloria Yaport

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Widener, commander of Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, speaks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, July 31, 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB held a ceremony to welcome its new command sergeant major, Gloria Yaport. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)