30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out

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Community members gather around a Humvee displayed by 30th Security Forces as part of National Night Out in Lompoc, California, Aug. 4, 2026. The annual nationwide community event included members of the 30th SFS assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base and featured interactive booths, emergency vehicle displays and safety demonstrations to strengthen community partnerships and foster mutual trust. The 30th SFS defends active space launches, protects intercontinental ballistic missile launch facilities, and ensures peace for base personnel through law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)