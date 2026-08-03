30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayson Kirsch, a 30th Security Forces Squadron defender assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base, allows a local youth to test the weight of a rubber training rifle during National Night Out in Lompoc, California, Aug. 4, 2026. Kirsch engaged with community members during the annual event to strengthen relationships between members of the 30th SFS and local first responders, while also fostering a sense of camaraderie across local communities. The 30th SFS defends active space launches, protects intercontinental ballistic missile launch facilities, and ensures peace for base personnel through law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)