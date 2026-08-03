30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayson Kirsch, left, a 30th Security Forces Squadron defender assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base, converses with a City of Lompoc police captain, right, during National Night Out in Lompoc, California, Aug. 4, 2026. The annual nationwide community-policing event included members of the 30th SFS and featured interactive booths, emergency vehicle displays and safety demonstrations to strengthen community partnerships and foster mutual trust. The 30th SFS defends active space launches, protects intercontinental ballistic missile launch facilities, and ensures peace for base personnel through law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)