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    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out [Image 2 of 6]

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    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out

    LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayson Kirsch, a 30th Security Forces Squadron defender assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base, dresses a community member with a 30th SFS vest during National Night Out in Lompoc, California, Aug. 4, 2026. Kirsch engaged with community members during the annual event to strengthen relationships between members of the 30th SFS and local first responders, while also fostering a sense of camaraderie across local communities. The 30th SFS defends active space launches, protects intercontinental ballistic missile launch facilities, and ensures peace for base personnel through law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9852954
    VIRIN: 260804-X-DW038-1052
    Resolution: 2009x3016
    Size: 766.3 KB
    Location: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out
    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out
    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out
    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out
    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out
    30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out

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    TAGS

    Defenders
    Lompoc
    National Night Out
    Community Engagement
    30th SFS
    Air Force

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