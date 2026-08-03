30th Security Forces Squadron Joins with First Responders to Host National Night Out

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Sparky the Fire Dog, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, engages with community members during National Night Out in Lompoc, California, Aug. 4, 2026. This annual event aims to strengthen relationships between members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base and local first responders, while also fostering a sense of camaraderie across local communities. The 30th SFS defends active space launches, protects intercontinental ballistic missile launch facilities, and ensures peace for base personnel through law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)