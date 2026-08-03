BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron refuel a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Hot-gas refueling enables helicopters to receive fuel while their engines remain running, reducing ground time and allowing aircrews to quickly return to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)