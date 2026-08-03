BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Vasquez, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution operator, monitors an HH-60W Jolly Green II while operating a fuel truck during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Readiness exercises such as BB26-1 strengthen the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat airpower by validating expeditionary logistics capabilities in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)