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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 6 of 7]

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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Vasquez, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution operator, monitors an HH-60W Jolly Green II while operating a fuel truck during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Readiness exercises such as BB26-1 strengthen the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat airpower by validating expeditionary logistics capabilities in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9850843
    VIRIN: 260804-F-LF796-2198
    Resolution: 5552x3694
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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