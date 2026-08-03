BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Wright, 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II pilot, remains at the controls while U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron refuel a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. BB26-1 provides Airmen opportunities to refine expeditionary operations and strengthen the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)