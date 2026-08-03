U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Wright, 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II pilot, remains at the controls while U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron refuel a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. BB26-1 provides Airmen opportunities to refine expeditionary operations and strengthen the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9850841
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-LF796-2177
|Resolution:
|5781x3846
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.