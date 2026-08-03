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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 5 of 7]

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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Wright, 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II pilot, remains at the controls while U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron refuel a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. BB26-1 provides Airmen opportunities to refine expeditionary operations and strengthen the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9850841
    VIRIN: 260804-F-LF796-2177
    Resolution: 5781x3846
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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