BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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260212-F-LF796-1001

U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron complete a hot-gas refueling operation on a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Rapid aircraft turnaround strengthens the 18th Wing's ability to sustain airpower and respond to evolving operational requirements across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)