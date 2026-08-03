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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 3 of 7]

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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    260212-F-LF796-1001
    U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron complete a hot-gas refueling operation on a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Rapid aircraft turnaround strengthens the 18th Wing's ability to sustain airpower and respond to evolving operational requirements across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9850839
    VIRIN: 260804-F-LF796-1955
    Resolution: 5970x3972
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness
    BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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