BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Vasquez, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution operator, secures equipment after completing a hot-gas refueling operation during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Readiness exercises such as BB26-1 strengthen the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat airpower by validating expeditionary logistics capabilities in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)