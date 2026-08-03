U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Vasquez, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution operator, secures equipment after completing a hot-gas refueling operation during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Readiness exercises such as BB26-1 strengthen the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat airpower by validating expeditionary logistics capabilities in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9850844
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-LF796-2231
|Resolution:
|5477x3644
|Size:
|769.42 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.