BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Vasquez, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution operator, completes fuel documentation with a U.S. Air Force 33rd Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, left, following the refueling of an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Rapid aircraft turnaround strengthens the 18th Wing's ability to sustain airpower and respond to evolving operational requirements across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)