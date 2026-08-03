U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Vasquez, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution operator, completes fuel documentation with a U.S. Air Force 33rd Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, left, following the refueling of an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a hot-gas refueling operation as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Rapid aircraft turnaround strengthens the 18th Wing's ability to sustain airpower and respond to evolving operational requirements across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9850840
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-LF796-1972
|Resolution:
|5329x3546
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Hot-gas refueling strengthens HH-60 readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.