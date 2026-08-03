USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio, left, relieves Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev as commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)