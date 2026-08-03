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    USS Dewey Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2026

    Story by Lt.j.g. Jordyn Diomede 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio relieved Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev as commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 5, 2026.

    "It was a great pleasure and honor to have the opportunity to serve alongside this phenomenal crew,” said Dobrev.“All credit goes to the fine Sailors onboard who stopped at nothing to maintain the ship combat ready and support the mission. I am truly humbled by your accomplishments and am confident that you will continue to excel at everything you do. Fair winds and following seas."

    During his tour, he led the Dewey crew during the safe navigation of more than 33,000 nautical miles throughout the region. Additionally, under his leadership, Dewey represented the U.S. among 38 nations for Exercise Komodo 25 in Bali, Indonesia, and was the first destroyer to make a port visit in Kushiro, Japan.

    For his next duty assignment, Dobrev will report to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa / U.S. 6th Fleet in Naples, Italy.

    Calcamuggio, a native of Michigan, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2003, earning his commission in 2008 at Purdue University through the Seaman to Admiral-21 program.

    During his previous assignment, he served as Dewey’s executive officer.

    "I am privileged by the opportunity to lead this exceptional crew and build upon their proud tradition of excellence,” he said. “Together, we will continue to strengthen our combat readiness to ensure USS Dewey remains prepared to answer our nation's call whenever and wherever needed."

    Commissioned in 2010, Dewey is named in honor of Admiral of the Navy George Dewey, the only officer in U.S. Navy history to wear the rank. He is also known for his heroism during the Battle of Manila Bay, where he led forces in a decisive victory that eliminated the Spanish fleet.

    Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 23:48
    Story ID: 571579
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by LTJG Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    change of command
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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