U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, off-going commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), left, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio relieved Dobrev as commanding officer. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9850622
|VIRIN:
|260805-N-CL550-1212
|Resolution:
|7595x5063
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Dewey Holds Change of Command Ceremony
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