USS Dewey (DDG 105) holds change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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U.S. Navy Capt. David Huljack, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, delivers remarks as the guest speaker during a change of command ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Nathan Calcamuggio relieved Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev as commanding officer. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)